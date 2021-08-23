FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.27. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 14,757 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

