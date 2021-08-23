First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FCXXF stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,020. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

