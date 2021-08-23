First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

