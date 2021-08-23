First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,567 shares of company stock worth $755,176 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFWM opened at $24.22 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

