First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 16th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AG. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.