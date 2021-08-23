First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $132.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $128.20 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $531.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%.

FRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.