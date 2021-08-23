First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,147,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. 862,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.