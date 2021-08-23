First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Holdings Increased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,448,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,772,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.58. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

