FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $48.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after acquiring an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

