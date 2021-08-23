Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,334 shares of company stock worth $78,468,633. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $237.88 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.26 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

