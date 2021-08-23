Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

