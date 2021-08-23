Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 1,197.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fisker were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.