Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $271.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $230.04 and last traded at $228.12, with a volume of 2892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.11.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

