Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,363 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,611. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $179.26 on Monday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -252.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.09.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.