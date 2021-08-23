Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.33). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLXN opened at $4.68 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

