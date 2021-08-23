FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,830. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.07. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.