FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.30

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.30 and last traded at $87.49, with a volume of 5910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Get FMC alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.