Focused Investors LLC Sells 136,400 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,400 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $100,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $100,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.