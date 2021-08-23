Focused Investors LLC Sells 78,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $133,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.91. 35,354,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,921,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $344.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.