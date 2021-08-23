Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Shares of FL stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

