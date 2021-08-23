Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

NYSE FL opened at $58.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

