Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 138,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

