FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

