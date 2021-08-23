Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,804 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Fortive worth $53,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fortive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

