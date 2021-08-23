ForTube Achieves Market Cap of $52.41 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. ForTube has a total market cap of $52.41 million and $60.60 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

