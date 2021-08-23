Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 94.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 41,232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. 1,895,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,102. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

