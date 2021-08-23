Franklin Universal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.55% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.