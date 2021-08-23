Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

FRHLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3954 per share. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.