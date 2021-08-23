Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. 1,767,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,490. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

