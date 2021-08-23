Fure Financial Corp Purchases 12,689 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.41. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

