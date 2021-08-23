Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,901 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Gartner by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $302.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,292. Gartner has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $312.77. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

