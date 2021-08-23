Gas (GAS) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $101.46 million and $18.95 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $10.02 or 0.00020014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.33 or 0.99458198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00906558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.35 or 0.06505735 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

