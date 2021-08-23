General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.63. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $348,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

