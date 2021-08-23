General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Down to $48.80

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.80, but opened at $47.77. General Motors shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 216,715 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

