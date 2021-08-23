Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $1.35 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00159388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,435.26 or 1.00291077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00990163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.06 or 0.06599979 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

