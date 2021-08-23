Genetron (GTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH opened at $11.99 on Monday. Genetron has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

