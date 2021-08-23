Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $6,225.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,225 ($81.33) and last traded at GBX 6,035 ($78.85), with a volume of 2711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,040 ($78.91).

Several research firms recently commented on GNS. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,355.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

