Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 20th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

GIL stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

