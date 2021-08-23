Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,883. The stock has a market cap of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

