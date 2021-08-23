Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,883. The stock has a market cap of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.