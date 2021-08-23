Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Glaukos by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $3,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Glaukos by 105,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Glaukos by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 2,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,744. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

