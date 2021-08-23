Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LUNG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 281,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,257. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pulmonx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pulmonx by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Pulmonx by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pulmonx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

