Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GBT. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.72.

GBT traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. 1,293,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,006,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

