GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report $961.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $965.00 million. GMS posted sales of $802.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 154,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.10. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 105,616.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

