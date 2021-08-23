GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

