Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 15,961 Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Well Services were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 191,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

