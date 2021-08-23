Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,103 Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 192.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:VISL opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.