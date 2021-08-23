Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Orgenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 92,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $5.03 on Monday. Orgenesis Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 192.07% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

