Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,950 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.91 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

