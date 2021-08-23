Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $59,000 in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PHX Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 211,802 shares of company stock worth $604,713. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

