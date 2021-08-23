Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NVOS opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

