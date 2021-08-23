Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Shares of NVOS opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $14.98.
About Novo Integrated Sciences
